A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents need to be extra careful today around coastal areas and the sea as very rough conditions are expected.

The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea is expected to be rough to very rough at times due to the wind. Waves up to eight feet high are expected to form.

Yellow and red warnings have been issued in the eastern and western coasts due to such conditions.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities with a drop in temperatures.

Northern and eastern parts of the country like Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah especially have a chance of rainfall but light showers have been predicted across the emirates.

The relative humidity will increase during night and Thursday morning over eastern internal areas and fog might form due to it.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid 20s.

Dubai is expected to be at 25°C with cloudy skies.