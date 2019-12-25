An increase in humidity is expected at night especially in Abu Dhabi

File image Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: UAE residents can expect pleasant temperatures with partly cloudy skies on Christmas day.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy to cloudy especially over western areas like Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

Dubai is expected to be at 27°C with partly cloudy skies.

The relative humidity will increase during night and Thursday morning over internal and western areas and fog might form due to it.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.