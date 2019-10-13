The humidity is expected to increase as night approaches

Dubai Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Clouds associated with rain and humid conditions that may lead to fog and mist formation are in store for UAE residents today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the relative humidity will increase as night approaches and early morning on Monday, especially westwards. It is predicted that this will cause fog and mist formation.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully until the fog clears up.

The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern region. These clouds may be convective at times and expected to cause rain.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20-30km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 35- 40°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 26 – 28°C throughout the emirates.