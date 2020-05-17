Rain over some parts, cloudy and humid conditions on Sunday

Dubai skyline, illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News / Jay Hilotin

Dubai: Residents can expect cloudy skies and a chance of rain on the first day of the week.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, your Sunday is looking cloudy and such conditions are predicted to continue this week.

Strong winds will be blowing over some parts of the country, these winds might carry blowing dust which could impact visibility, causing hazy conditions.

If you’re driving then we advise residents to take caution.

Moderate seas are predicted. Temperatures will be between 39°C to 44°C in the internal parts of the country, while minimum temperatures are expected to be between 21°C to 26°C.