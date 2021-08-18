According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 46°C today

Dubai: Some parts of the UAE will see partly cloudy weather with a chance of rain. The National Center of Meteorology, issued a yellow weather alert, indicating the formation of convective clouds over southern parts of the country, in Abu Dhabi.

Warning motorists of low visibility in these areas, the NCM said: "Convective clouds formation over some Southern areas, associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility."

Eastern coastal regions of the country, around Fujairah, are also expected to see cloudy skies and moderate rainfall.

According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and southward."

The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.

According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 46°C on Wednesday.

In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 39 and 42°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 42 and 46°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32 and 37°C.

If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong over mountains and with clouds causing blowing dust and sand during daytime."

The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 80 to 85 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.