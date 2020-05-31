Residents can expect rainfall, dusty conditions in some parts of the country.

Dusty conditions in Dubai. Illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, be prepared for partly cloudy and dusty conditions on Sunday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), your day is looking cloudy with a chance of rainfall over some parts of the country.

According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected to continue this week.

Humidity levels are expected to go up tonight and early Monday morning. Humidity is expected to be between 50 to 70 per cent in the internal areas. If you're heading outside, now that restrictions have eased, keep this in mind.

In general, current temperatures are between 30°C to 35°C and can go up to 40°C to 44°C during the day.

Strong winds will be blowing over some areas, at a speed of 18 to 30 km/h. These winds can carry blowing dust, which can affect visibility and cause hazy conditions.