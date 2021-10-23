Dubai: Sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue in most parts of the UAE on Saturday.
According to the NCM: "Fair to partly cloudy in general. Some low clouds will appear over some Eastern and Western areas.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 33-36°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 374-39°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Friday afternoon was 37.7°C.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds through the day."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Sundaym orning with probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
"The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea."