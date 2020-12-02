The weather will be pleasant across the UAE today, as the country marks its 49th National Day.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.