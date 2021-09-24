Heading outdoors? Weather conditions in the UAE on Friday are expected to be hazy and partly cloudy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, some parts of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall.
According to the (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over western and eastern areas of the country."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly over the internal areas during daytime . The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 42°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 2:15pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38-42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-25°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-39°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.