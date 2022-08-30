Dubai: Sunny and warm day ahead. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly sunny skies across the country.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40-44°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 22-26°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.