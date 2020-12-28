UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates. These is a slight decrease in temperatures so always carry your jacket as it is getting cold especially at night.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas especially Westward.
We can expect some light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in general and rough northward in the morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 and 25 °C. And, the lowest will be between 10 and 14 °C.