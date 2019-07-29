Weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times

Dubai: UAE residents bring your umbrella today as there is a chance of rainfall in the afternoon, with the weather department warning of poor visibility due to hazy and cloudy conditions. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions as the roads will be slippery and dangerous. So drive slowly and carefully.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times over some areas with some convective clouds formation Eastwards with the probability of rainfall by afternoon.

We can expect some light to moderate winds Southerly to Southwesterly, becoming Northwesterly, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr at times.

The weather bureau added that the seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.