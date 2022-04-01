Heading outdoors? Be extra careful as dense fog covered many parts of the UAE today morning, causing low visibility on the roads. Thick fog was reported in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during daytime.
The weather bureau has issued fog alert in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. There were fog over Arjan, Abu Dhabi, patches of fog over Hamim Road, Al Dhafra area, Dubai International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, Al Warqa, Al Maha, Umm Suqeim in Dubai, and Sharjah International Airport. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 32 and 37°C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 37.6°C in Hatta in Dubai at 1pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 12.2°C in Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 6.30am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
We can expect some fresh to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
In the coming days, expect humidity with a chance of fog or mist formation until Tuesday. Winds will be light to moderate, and the sea will be relatively calm this week.