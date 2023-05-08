Dubai: If you are a motorist driving in Abu Dhabi be careful as the Met Office has issued red and yellow fog alert in some area until 8am.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 43°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 32 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 32°C over the mountains.
The highest temperature was recorded at 42.3°C in Gasyoura in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.