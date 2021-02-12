UAE residents beware of heavy thick fog in scattered areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and other emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be foggy and hazy over some coastal and internal areas by morning becoming fair to partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. There is a chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over most coastal and internal areas up to 12 noon.
There is fog over Abu Dhabi International Airport, Ghiyathi, Al Sila, Al Ruwais, Al Dhafra area, Maleha Sharjah, Wadi Showka, Ras Al Khaimah.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and observe a safe distance in between the vehicles to avoid collision due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially over the sea with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 25 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 31 °C. And, the lowest will be between 10 and 14 °C.