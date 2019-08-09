Warning for residents heading towards the coast as seas will be rough.

Mist and fog over Dubai (File photo for illustrative purposes only) Image Credit: Rengith Vasudevan/GULF NEWS

Dubai: Beware of mist formation over some internal areas in the UAE.

The long Eid weekend is here and if you’re planning a road trip then take precautions as the National Center of Meteorology has predicted fog and mist formation in some parts, especially during the morning.

If you are driving then take the needed safety measures to avoid accidents on the road.

Strong winds will blow at a speed of 18km/h to 30km/h and can carry dust with it, further impacting visibility.

The NCM has also issued a yellow forming for residents heading towards the sea because of rough sea conditions, caused by strong winds.

In general your day is looking fair to partly cloudy.

Temperatures will increase slightly and it will get slightly warmer in the day.

Highs will be between 39°C to 45°C.

You can expect today evening to be humid, and this humidity will continue till Saturday morning.

If you’re heading to the beach or out in general, check the weather forecast to stay safe.