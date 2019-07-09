File picture: The National Centre of Meteorology said strong winds blowing at a speed of 35km/h can trigger blowing dust on Tuesday. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: UAE residents beware of the extremely dusty conditions predicted today (Tuesday, July 9, 2019), with poor horizontal visibility over open, exposed areas.

In their daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that strong winds blowing at a speed of 35km/h can trigger blowing dust, which will affect visibility in some areas of the UAE.

In such weather conditions it is advised to wear a face mask when outside during the day, and take precautions to ensure dust does not enter the eyes and cause irritation.

If you’re prone to allergies, dusty weather can aggravate your condition so be on the lookout when heading outside.

Additionally, the NCM stated that Tuesday July 9 will also see overcast, cloudy skies towards Fujairah.

The Oman Sea is expected to be moderate but the Arabian Sea is going to be rough. The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents venturing out near the coast.