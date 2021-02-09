UAE residents beware of dense fog in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and other Northern and Eastern emirates. It’s fair to partly cloudy in Abu Dhabi.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times.
It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. There is a chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some Northern and Eastern areas up to 9am.
There is fog over Al Akhaidher, Al Bataeh, Khor Fakkan, Al Madam, Al Maleha and Al Daid roads in Sharjah and Lahbab in Dubai. Also, in Sweihan and Al Sad roads in Al Ain. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, slow down and keep safe distance in between the vehicles to avoid collision due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times especially over the sea with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 18 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 13 °C.