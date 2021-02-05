Going outdoors? Motorists beware of dense fog in parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. It's partly cloudy in Dubai, Sharjah, and other parts of the emriates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times and another slight increase in temperatures. It's partly cloudy in Dubai and Sharjah and other parts of the emriates.
The weather bureau has issued yellow and red fog alerts in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain. There is fog over Al Sila, Al Dhafra area, Al Bateen Airport, Abu Dhabi. There is fog formation and mist with deterioration of horizontal visibility and lacked at times over some internal Western areas until 11am. Motorists are advised to slow down due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times over the sea with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 28 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 31 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 13 °C.