UAE weather alert: Temperatures soar to 47.9°C with high humidity, dusty winds, and chance of rainfall

NCM forecast shows extreme heat, chance of rain in eastern areas, and foggy conditions

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
2 MIN READ
NCM reports potential for convective clouds and rainfall in eastern regions.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Residents across the UAE are facing another sweltering day as temperatures soar, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting highs of up to 47°C in the country's interior regions.

In Dubai, the weather is expected to be very warm with abundant sunshine, reaching a daytime high of 41°C. Conditions will remain clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 31°C, according to AccuWeather.

Abu Dhabi is experiencing even hotter conditions, with today's high forecast at 42°C under mostly sunny skies. Tonight’s temperatures are expected to mirror Dubai’s, dipping to around 31°C. As of midday, real-feel temperatures have reached a staggering 44°C, despite the actual reading of 33°C.

According to the NCM, today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions, potentially bringing localized rainfall.

Temperature forecasts across the UAE include:

·         Internal regions: 42°C to 47°C

·         Coastal areas and islands: 38°C to 43°C

·         Mountainous regions: 31°C to 36°C

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 47.9°C, reported at Hamim in Al Dhafra at 3:15pm and in Al Wathbah, Abu Dhabi at 1:45pm.

Humidity is expected to rise by night and into Saturday morning, particularly in coastal and western areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening with cloud activity and blowing dust in a southeast to northwest direction at 10–25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team. From managing social media platforms and crafting viral content to shooting and editing videos on various topics such as weather, gold prices, and traffic updates, Manuel ensures news is not just timely but engaging. He also moderates reader comments and keeps the digital space respectful and impactful. Formerly the Community Editor for the Readers section, Manuel helped residents resolve issues with banks, telecom providers, utilities, and government agencies—giving people a voice and driving accountability. "I'm proud that, with the cooperation of companies, I was able to help people get the answers they needed," he says. Beyond the newsroom, Manuel is driven by a passion for human interest stories—amplifying voices that often go unheard. "From rags-to-riches journeys to the quiet resilience of people with special needs, I believe these stories restore hope in humanity," he added. "In every story I tell," Manuel says, "my goal is simple: to inspire hearts, inform minds, and make a real difference in people's lives. Whether it's a viral video, a quiet act of resilience, or a voice that needs to be heard, I believe every story has the power to connect us—and sometimes, even change us." Manuel's impact goes far beyond the newsroom—he's been honored as one of the 300 most influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition 2020 by Illustrado. His dedication to telling powerful stories, along with his influence in community, culture, and human interest, has earned him a well-deserved place on this prestigious list.
