NCM forecast shows extreme heat, chance of rain in eastern areas, and foggy conditions
Dubai: Residents across the UAE are facing another sweltering day as temperatures soar, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting highs of up to 47°C in the country's interior regions.
In Dubai, the weather is expected to be very warm with abundant sunshine, reaching a daytime high of 41°C. Conditions will remain clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of 31°C, according to AccuWeather.
Abu Dhabi is experiencing even hotter conditions, with today's high forecast at 42°C under mostly sunny skies. Tonight’s temperatures are expected to mirror Dubai’s, dipping to around 31°C. As of midday, real-feel temperatures have reached a staggering 44°C, despite the actual reading of 33°C.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions, potentially bringing localized rainfall.
Temperature forecasts across the UAE include:
· Internal regions: 42°C to 47°C
· Coastal areas and islands: 38°C to 43°C
· Mountainous regions: 31°C to 36°C
The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 47.9°C, reported at Hamim in Al Dhafra at 3:15pm and in Al Wathbah, Abu Dhabi at 1:45pm.
Humidity is expected to rise by night and into Saturday morning, particularly in coastal and western areas, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist formation.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening with cloud activity and blowing dust in a southeast to northwest direction at 10–25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight.
Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.
