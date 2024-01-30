Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that the UAE will be affected by a surface depression that extends from the southwest. The depression will bring humid south-easterly winds and the extension of an upper air trough of low pressure.
Specifically, NCM stated that on Wednesday, there will be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over some areas, especially western and coastal areas, with possible rain, especially at night.
During Thursday and Friday, the upper air trough gradually deepens with increasing amounts of clouds over scattered areas, especially over the northern, eastern, and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall and temperature drops.
On Saturday, a significant fall in temperatures will be felt and clouds will be less.
Winds will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming north-westerly on Friday, turning strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand.
Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.