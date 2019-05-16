Rain with thunder, lightning and high winds from Saturday to Wednesday in UAE

Rain is expected from Saturday in the UAE. Image Credit: Reader picture

Dubai: The UAE will experience unstable weather beginning Saturday with a chance of rainfall in some parts that will develop into thunderstorms with gusting winds from Monday until Wednesday, forecasters warned.

The National Centre of Meteorology in its latest weather bulletin issued early Thursday said a trough of low pressure extending over the region will result in the flow of a moist air mass from the Arabian Sea, accompanied with an upper air trough from the north.

“This will cause the movement of clouds from Southwestern Arabian Peninsula and increase the amount of clouds over the country, embedded with some convective rainy clouds from time to time over scattered areas, that may be associated with lighting and thunder and gusting winds,” the weather bulletin read.

The weather instability will start affecting the country on Saturday. Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies in general that will become cloudy over some areas. Chances of rainfall are high over the western region in Abu Dhabi and eastern areas like Fujairah.

By Sunday, rain clouds will continue to move towards the UAE from the Southwestern Arabian Peninsula, bringing rain over scattered areas especially over southern and eastern areas of the country in the afternoon and evening.

The weather condition will deepen by Monday until Wednesday due to the increase of the flow of moist air from the Arabian Sea. Convective clouds that could bring light to heavy rains with lightning and thunder at times will increase over scattered areas especially over internal areas, Al Ain, and eastern areas, and possibly extending to some coastal cities like Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and residents to take precaution as winds during this period will be moderate, but freshening in case of convective clouds, that will cause visibility to deteriorate due to blown dust and sand.

Seas will also be rough during this period.