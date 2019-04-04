On April 7, Abu Dhabi Police will implement new rules during poor visibility on roads

Electronic signboards at Zayed tunnel on eastern ring road. Image Credit: GN Archives

Abu Dhabi: Motorists who speed during unstable weather conditions will soon be fined, according to a new rule set to take effect next week.

Abu Dhabi Police announced that on April 7, 2019, radars will flash speeding drivers who fail to slow down during foggy or sandy weather that requires motorists to slow down and keep a safe distance between drivers in front of them.

In the event of volatile weather, electronic message boards notify motorists when to reduce their speed or relevant authorities send out an SMS to drivers by the Department of Transport.

Police pointed out that the speed limit is reduced to 80 km/h when road visibility is reduced to less than 2,000m, and called on motorists to adhere to the speed limit.

According to the UAE federal traffic law, motorists will be slapped with a Dh600 fine for exceeding the speed limit by 30 km/h, Dh700 for speeding by 40 km/h, and Dh1,000 if they drive 50 km/h over the speed limit.