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UAE weather alert: Rain and dust forecast as authorities issue traffic warning

NCM forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intermittent rain through Monday

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE weather alert: Rain and dust forecast as authorities issue traffic warning
Gulf News reader Naman Dagariya

Dubai: UAE authorities have issued safety warnings and revised speed limits as a low-pressure system brings unsettled weather and scattered rainfall to the country, a condition expected to persist through Monday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed on Thursday that an extension of surface low pressure, coupled with a weak upper-air system, is driving convective cloud formations across various regions. The forecast predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intermittent rain, alongside light to moderate winds that may pick up dust in open areas.

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Police activate variable speed limits

In response to the shifting conditions, Abu Dhabi Police have activated variable speed limits across major motorways. Motorists are being directed to follow the revised limits displayed on electronic overhead signage, which are typically reduced during periods of low visibility or heavy rain to prevent hydroplaning and multi-vehicle collisions.

"We urge everyone to exercise vigilance and caution during rainfall," a spokesperson for the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said in a social media post. "Residents must stay away from areas prone to flash floods and water accumulation, particularly near valleys and dams."

Extended weather forecast

Similar conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday, with intermittent rainfall and freshening winds that may raise dust and reduce visibility in exposed areas.

On Sunday, cloud cover is expected to persist, with a continued chance of rainfall and stronger winds at times, potentially affecting horizontal visibility.

By Monday, conditions will remain partly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain over eastern and southern areas, alongside dusty winds intensifying during the afternoon.

7 weather-related traffic fines every motorist must know

The weather shift has prompted a reminder from federal traffic authorities regarding strict enforcement of safety regulations. Police have identified seven specific infractions that will draw significant fines during the current period:

  • Entering flooded valleys or water-logged areas.

  • Gathering near dams or valleys to watch floodwaters.

  • Obstructing emergency services during weather-related incidents.

  • Distracted driving, specifically using mobile phones to film or take photos.

  • Misuse of hazard lights, which should only be used for stationary emergencies.

  • Disregarding temporary speed limits on electronic boards.

  • Unsafe lane changes without using indicators in low-visibility conditions.

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