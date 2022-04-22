Dubai: Drivers were warned as foggy conditions were reported in some parts of the UAE on Friday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy with clouds appearing over eastern areas such as Fujairah.
This morning, foggy conditions were reported in Abu Dhabi. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Saturday morning in some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to increase gradually. On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 41°C.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm, getting slightly rough.