Dubai: UAE residents can expect foggy weather conditions today across the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas with a chance of rainfall.
The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 9am on Wednesday, March 6. Motorists are advised to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Khatim – Al Faya Road, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Ras Al Khaimah. Also light rain was recorded over Gasyoura in Dhafra region early this morning.
also read
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 28°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 13 to 19°C over the mountains.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Northeast to Northwest direction at the speed 10 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.