Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and internal parts of Sharjah. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.
It will be cloudy during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East coast with a chance of some rain bearing clouds formation by afternoon especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Instagram account @Storm_ae has shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over northern and eastern parts of the country.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 30, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-32°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C, and 20-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 55-75 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.