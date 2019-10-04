The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 and 42 °C.

File photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Weather condition on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times, especially eastwards with the probability of convective clouds formation over mountainous areas.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation especially westward. The NCM has issued yellow warning for fog alert particularly at Madinat Zayed area; motorists are urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.