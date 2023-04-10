Dubai: Some UAE residents woke up to a foggy morning today. The Met Office has issued red and yellow fog alerts with a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Northern and coastal areas until 9am today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and clouds will appear eastward by afternoon with a chance of some convective clouds formation accompanied by light rainfall, with an increase in temperatures. Yesterday, moderate to heavy rain was reported in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 32 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 28 to 33°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 24°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 15.4°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.6°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds and freshening at times during daytime. Winds in the Northeasterly to Southeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.