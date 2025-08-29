GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather alert: Dust storms and rain forecast this afternoon, and tomorrow’s weather conditions

NCM issues warning for reduced visibility, strong winds up to 40 km/h, and chance of rain

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
1 MIN READ
NCM issues an alert for possible convective cloud formation that may bring rainfall and strong winds.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai is experiencing sunny but dusty conditions this Friday afternoon, with the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issuing an alert for possible convective cloud formation that may bring rainfall and strong winds.

Fresh southeasterly winds could reach speeds of up to 40 km/h, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility in eastern and southern areas between 3pm and 8pm.

Earlier today, the lowest temperature recorded nationwide was 25.7°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 4:45am.

For Saturday, the NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather, with a chance of convective clouds and isolated showers in the eastern and southern regions. Humidity will rise overnight, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas by early Sunday.

Winds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h, with slight sea conditions expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Motorists and residents are advised to take caution due to reduced visibility and shifting weather conditions.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
Manuel has been with Gulf News for 24 years, currently serving as a Senior News Editor and a vital member of the team.
