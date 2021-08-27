UAE residents can expect sunny weather across the emirates and foggy conditions in parts of Abu Dhabi.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy especially Eastward and temperatures tend to increase slightly.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.3 °C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.15 UAE local time.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi. There was fog over Hamim, Al Ruwais, Owtaid, Liwa and Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafrah area) in the morning. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.