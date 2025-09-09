GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather alert: Dense fog hits Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and parts of Dubai this morning; police warn drivers

Drivers cautioned as visibility dips across key regions until 8.30am on Tuesday

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Fog in Abu Dhabi (File photo)
Fog in Abu Dhabi (File photo)
Abu Dhabi Police

Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 8.30am. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

This morning, dense fog was reported in Madinat Zayed, Al Khidayrah, Um Al Ashtan, Al Ghuwaifat, and Gasyoura in the Al Dhafra region, as well as west of Um Azimul and Al Qou' in Al Ain.

Foggy conditions extended over western parts of Dubai, including Jebel Ali and Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy at times.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 42 to 46°C, and temperature lows will average between 28 to 32°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 37 to 42°C, and 30 to 36°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be moderate at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65 to 85 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi

Fog in Abu Dhabi, slight decrease in UAE temperatures

2m read
Fog alert in Abu Dhabi

UAE weather forecast: More rain expected today

2m read
Various areas across the UAE reported heavy fog on Friday morning, as unstable weather conditions especially affected Abu Dhabi.

Dubai weather turns dusty after morning fog

2m read
The Met Office reported the foggy conditions over Al Dhafra region will continue until 8.30am.

Weather alert: Scorching temps grip UAE, foggy and hazy

2m read