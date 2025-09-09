UAE weather alert: Dense fog hits Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and parts of Dubai this morning; police warn drivers

Drivers cautioned as visibility dips across key regions until 8.30am on Tuesday
Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 8.30am. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.
This morning, dense fog was reported in Madinat Zayed, Al Khidayrah, Um Al Ashtan, Al Ghuwaifat, and Gasyoura in the Al Dhafra region, as well as west of Um Azimul and Al Qou' in Al Ain.
Foggy conditions extended over western parts of Dubai, including Jebel Ali and Dubai Investments Park (DIP).
A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kms/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”
As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy at times.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 42 to 46°C, and temperature lows will average between 28 to 32°C.
In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 37 to 42°C, and 30 to 36°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.
Humidity will be moderate at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 65 to 85 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
