Convective clouds appear in UAE skies, especially in western and internal areas

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a pleasant day today as clouds are expected to appear across the UAE and residents of Abu Dhabi experienced light rain earlier today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents of Zayed City in Al Dafra area of Abu Dhabi experienced light rainfall at around 3am today, November 25.

In other emirates, the skies are looking partly cloudy to generally clear.

Throughout the UAE, convective clouds are expected to be scattered across the skies with a chance of light rainfall in some areas, especially western and internal.

Clouds are expected to increase in Abu Dhabi as night approaches. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

It is currently 15°C in Jebel Jais this morning. Dubai is currently at 28°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.