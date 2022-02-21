Dubai: An alert was issued on Monday morning for UAE residents as strong winds are expected to blow dust into the air and cause rough seas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to cloudy at times. Clouds are expected to increase in coastal and northern areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to be rough with waves forming over 6 feet in height. An alert has been issued by the NCM due to the rough conditions, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with sunny skies.