Dubai: It’s going to be a warm and humid Wednesday for UAE residents with cloudy conditions in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear in general with some low clouds over the eastern region in the morning, such as Fujairah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Thursday over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.