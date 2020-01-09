File photo: UAE weathermen have also alerted that windy and cloudy weather is expected to blow dust and sand across the country Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE: Unstable weather and rainfall expected from Thursday to Monday.

Dubai: The UAE can expect rainfall and unstable weather starting today, Thursday afternoon till Monday. According to the National Center of Meteorology: "It will get partly cloudy to cloudy by noon with a chance of rainfall at first westward then spread gradually over scattered areas of the country."

UAE weathermen have also alerted that windy and cloudy weather is expected to blow dust and sand across the country, resulting in poor horizontal visibility. Winds at a speed of 15-25km/h going up to a maximum of 45-50km/h are expected to kick up some dust in exposed areas. If you are heading outdoors, it's advisable to be prepared.

According to the NCM temperatures across the country have seen a slight dip. The maximum temperatures in the country will be 24-28°C in internal areas, 23-27 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 13-17 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 27.6 °C in Saih Al Salem at 2pm.

Relative humidity across the country will be moderate between 35-45 per cent going up to a maximum of 85 per cent in the coastal regions and 80 in the internal areas of the country.

It's also advisable to be alert if you have planned a beach trip today: "Seas will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea."

Chances of rainfall in the coming week

According to the NCM rainy weather is expected over the weekend with scattered rainfall over different parts of the country. The weather will ease out by Sunday and with lesser rainfall