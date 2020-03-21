It's expected to be a rough day at sea

Dark clouds over Dubai. Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect rainfall with lightning and thunder today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is cloudy with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas of the country, accompanied with lighting and thunder at times.

We can expect some moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 25 – 35 km/hr, reaching 50 km/hr. Winds will become strong with convective clouds over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and poor horizontal visibility over the exposed areas.

The sea will be rough to very rough, especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 30 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 32 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 19 and 23 °C.