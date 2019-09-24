The weather bureau has issued a fog alert in Sharjah, Sweihan and Al Minhal areas

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times especially over eastern and southern areas. It is going to be humid weather westwards by Wednesday morning.

The weather bureau has issued a fog alert in Sharjah, Sweihan and Al Minhal areas this morning so be careful when you are driving due to poor visibility on the roads.

Cooling temperatures

NCM also forecasts weather over the coming five days to be fair and partly cloudy with gradual decreases in temperatures.

We can expect some light to moderate winds, freshening at times east and northwards causing blowing dust and sands with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The NCM added that sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough northwards at night and early morning in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.