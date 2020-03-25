Rough sea conditions and no prediction for rain on Wednesday

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News

According to the National center of Meteorology, your day is looking fair to partly cloudy. Cloud cover will increase during the day.

Humidity will increase during the day as well.

Strong winds will also be blowing over some parts of the UAE.

The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents to be on the look out for rough sea conditions.

While there is no prediction for rainfall today, many parts of the UAE received scattered rainfall this week.