Dubai: Thick fog covered some parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning. The National Center of Meteorology, issued a red and yellow weather alert, warning motorists of low visibility in Al Dhafrah and surrounding areas till 8am.
Hot and hazy weather is expected today in many parts of the UAE. According to the weather bureau, maximum temperature in the country will hit 49°C on Saturday, after crossing 50°C on Friday afternoon.
However, eastern coastal regions of the country are expected to see cloudy skies.
According to the NCM: "Partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds appear Eastward by afternoon, may be convective."
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country, to conduct cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall in the region.
Similar weather and rain were reported in Fujairah on Friday evening.
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 44 and 49°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 42 and 47°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32 and 37°C.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that relative humidity is expected to hit 85 to 90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf, and rough at times in Oman Sea.