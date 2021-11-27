Foggy weather and rain greeted UAE residents in some parts of the Emirates on Saturday morning. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor road visibility during dense fog.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads as there is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9am today.
The NCM has reported heavy fog over Razeen, Liwa, Hamim Road, Al Jazeera B.G., Al Sila and Al Ruwais in Al Dhafra area and Madinat Zayed Road, Arjan in Abu Dhabi, and there are patches of fog over Al Khatm towards Al Ain and in Al Maha and Nazwa in Dubai.
Today’s temperatures will slightly decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 33 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 34.3 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1.45pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough offshore gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in Oman Sea.