UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday. According to the National Center of Meteorology, today the skies will be sunny to partly cloudy across the country.
However, the NCM said that the temperatures tend to rise across the country today.
Today, the maximum temperatures in the country will be between 24-28°C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah. Temperature highs in the internal areas will be between 25-30°C and in the mountains it will be at 19-22°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday, was 32.1°C in Kalba, Sharjah at 3:45pm.
The NCM said that humidity will increase by night and Tuesday morning, resulting in a probability of fog or mist formation over some Northern coastal and internal areas. Relative Humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent in the internal areas today, and 85 per cent in coastal regions.
In a social media weather update, the NCM warned: "Continuity of the fresh Northwesterly - Westerly winds, with a speed reaching 40 km/h, and rough sea with wave height reaching 4 – 6 ft, until 10:00am today."
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea, later in the day, the NCM said.