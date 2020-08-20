Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE, today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly sunny, “but partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over East and southward maybe associated with rainfall by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 28-32°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand towards westwards with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will be slightly high at 65 per cent, reaching up to 80 per cent, in the internal areas. Whereas in mountainous regions it is expected to be 60 to 75 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.