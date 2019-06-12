The UAE’s weather bureau predicts maximum temperatures at 48 degrees Celsius in some parts

A man shields himself from the blistering sun using a newspaper. The southern parts of the country have experienced very high temperatures while people living in the coastal areas have faced an increase in humidity, especially during the afternoon. Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf News

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted temperatures will soar to 48 degrees Celcius in Al Al Ain and Delma. Temperatures in Sharjah and Fujairah will touch 43 degrees Celcius, while in Dubai they are likely to soar to 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are likely to touch 41 degrees Celcius.

According to NCM, the weather is forecast to be fair in general, but the department warned it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. There is probability of some convective clouds formation Eastwards towards afternoon.

The coastal areas in the UAE will experience more humidity especially during early morning and towards the night.

Light to moderate winds will blow Southeasterly to Northeasterly at 20-30km/h, reaching 45km/h at times.

Dust and sand is expected to blow across the nation as well.

Protect yourself from summer heat. Here's how

1. Do not stay in or leave anyone in closed, parked cars during hot weather, especially children or pets.

2. Do not exercise vigorously during the hottest times of the day. Instead, run, jog or exercise during the cooler part of the day.

3. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from materials such as cotton, so sweat can evaporate. Do not forget to protect yourself from the sun either with a hat or an umbrella.

4. Drink lots of liquids to replace the fluids you lose from sweating. Do not wait until you feel like you need a drink. When exercising, take small sips of liquid rather than large drinks. Water is the best drink to replace lost fluids.

5. Do not drink beverages with caffeine as they speed up fluid loss.

6. Some people perspire more than others do. Those who do should drink as much fluid as they can during hot, humid days.