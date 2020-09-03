Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some areas by afternoon, may be associated with some rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 27-31°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 32-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 50-60 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.