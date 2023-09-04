Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather on Monday across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the east coast, with a chance of some cloud formation eastward and southward. It may rain in these areas by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22.6°C in Al Heben Mountain in Fujairah at 4.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 45.2°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 75 to 95 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65 to 90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.