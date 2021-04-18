Dubai: Sunny and warm day ahead. According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents will see mostly sunny skies across the country, partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some coastal and island areas.
A slight increase in temperatures is also expected across the country.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday afternoon was 37.6°C in Um Azimul ( Al Ain).
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-35°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country is expected to be between 34 and 38°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 19-23°C.
A slight warm breeze will blow across the country at times. The country will be affected by northwesterly to southwesterly winds at the speed of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h at times, according to the NCM.
Humidity will increase at night and will remain high during the early hours on Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some eastern interior regions.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.