Dubai: With morning temperatures around 20°C in the UAE, it is the perfect weather to soak up some sunlight. According to the Met Office the skies will be clear to partly cloudy today.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 33 and 37°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 27 to 32°C in the coastal areas and islands and 20 to 25°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 10.5°C in Al Raknah in Al Ain at 6.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 35.9°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.