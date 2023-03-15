Dubai: UAE residents can enjoy the pleasant weather across the country today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general, some clouds that will appear Eastward by afternoon might be convective. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 31 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 18 to 25°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 12.1°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 35.4°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times in the Northeasterly to Southeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.