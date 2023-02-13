Dubai: UAE residents can expect plenty of sunshine today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear eastward, with an increase in temperatures.
It is going to be humid by night, and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 31°C in the coastal areas and islands and 21 to 27°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 33.2°C in Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.